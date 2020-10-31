Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott

They remain on the ballot but have urged their supporters to stay home or carry out acts of peaceful civil disobedience. Ouattara will face just one other candidate, Konan Bertin Kouadio, who broke away from his longtime party earlier this year to run as an independent when it chose Bedie instead as its standard bearer.

PTI | Abidjan | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:51 IST
Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott

Tens of thousands of security forces deployed across Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading opposition parties boycotted the election, calling President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term illegal. In the Abobo neighbourhood of Abidjan, voters lined up to cast ballots peacefully despite opposition threats to block polling stations from opening.

“All Ivorians who want peace should vote today,” said Mamery Doumbia, standing outside the Abobo Sagbe voting center. “My greatest wish is that the country finds peace again following the election because I am afraid for what will happen after the vote.” More than 20 people have died amid clashes ahead of the vote in the West African nation, prompting the United Nations and human rights groups to call for calm. The election is taking place a decade after a post-electoral crisis left more than 3,000 people dead. “Ivory Coast's recent history underscores the need for the authorities to do their utmost to ensure that the presidential elections do not presage a return to widespread intercommunal and political violence," said Ida Sawyer, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

The 2010 presidential election brought months of violence after then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Ouattara. Ouattara ultimately prevailed, and Gbagbo was later acquitted of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, but many fear that anger over the president's bid for a third term could reignite old rivalries. The top two opposition candidates, Pascal Affi N'Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie, have pulled out of the race in a boycott. They remain on the ballot but have urged their supporters to stay home or carry out acts of peaceful civil disobedience.

Ouattara will face just one other candidate, Konan Bertin Kouadio, who broke away from his longtime party earlier this year to run as an independent when it chose Bedie instead as its standard bearer. Kouadio received less than 4% of the vote in the 2015 election. The president, who has broad international support and was re-elected five years ago with nearly 84% of the vote, initially said he would not seek a third term. He backtracked, though, after his chosen successor died from a heart problem in July.

Ouattara's opponents tried unsuccessfully to have his candidacy thrown out, citing constitutional term limits. The president maintains the two-term limit does not apply to him because a new constitution was approved in a 2016 referendum. Critics say Ouattara has essentially shaped the race to his favor, stacking the electoral bodies with his supporters to ensure any legal appeals fail. Forty of the 44 people who applied to run had their candidacy rejected, including two prominent politicians in exile.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitron TV launches 'Atmanirbhar Apps' to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps. The platform-- Atmanirbhar Apps -- hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agricul...

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.One Piece Chapter 994 is titled Also Known as Ya...

Tanzania's opposition demands new election, mass protests

Tanzanias two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesdays election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADE...

BDC member shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

A Block Development Committee BDC member was shot dead by masked assailants in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Khalour village around 2 am when the BDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020