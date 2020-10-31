Left Menu
Maharashtra CM managed to fight state's COVID-19 situation well: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray managed to fight the COVID-19 situation in the state very well, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut here on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:55 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray managed to fight the COVID-19 situation in the state very well, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut here on Saturday. "Pune is the centre of Maharashtra's politics. When Balasaheb Thackeray was there it (centre) was Mumbai but now all important people are in Pune. Even though some people were thinking this type of government won't be formed but people like me were of the opinion earlier as well that it will be formed. The government has completed one year on October 28," said Raut during a press conference.

"I would say Uddhav Thackeray has managed to fight COVID-19 very well. If you go to other states you will realise it," he added. The Shiv Sena leader further stated that there are various challenges before the Maharashtra government. Central leaders feel there should not be opposition or opposition leaders but Raut is always of the opinion that there should be a strong opposition party or leader.

"Today we see the Bihar election....A youngster who has nobody's support, his family members are in jail, CBI and Income tax is behind him. A youngster like him creates a challenge....If Tejaswi Yadav becomes Chief Minister then I won't be surprised at last these are public feelings/sentiments," he added. Raut further said if NCP chief Sharad Pawar gives advice then nobody should have a problem with it, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to take his advice earlier.

"Chandrakant Patil needs to learn a lot many things till now. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader with experience in the state and if we don't take that benefit then we are useless. Pawar saahab is our leader, if the Governor is also sending people to Pawar Saahab then it's good, I welcome it. If the Governor needs guidance from Sharad Pawar then I would advice Pawar Saahab that he must guide him as well," said Raut. Raut also said that if any Governor, be it from any state wants to do politics he must come out of governor house and do it, governor house is most respected and we maintain it.

"Nobody from Delhi says this (Maharashtra) government will fall and even now state leaders have slowly started accepting it. "Till one year ago, there was a difference between the Hindutva of BJP and Shiv Sena, we used to present it aggressively and we do it even today. I always tell Balasaheb Thackeray's statement--I want to become Khumaini (Afghanistan) of Hindutva'. I don't feel Shiv Sena has used Hindutva for politics and if somebody has done it we didn't stop them," he added. (ANI)

