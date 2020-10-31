Some maybe seeing fatigue with Nitish but voters will prefer his experience over Tejashwi: Choudhary

A section of voters may have a sense of fatigue following the nearly 15-year rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but people will still opt for his experience and "unblemished" track-record over the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar JD(U) working President Ashok Choudhary has said. Speaking to PTI, Choudhary, a confidant of Kumar and a Dalit face of the party, also underlined the JD(U)'s opposition to any move to bring Lok Janshakti Party back in the ruling National Democratic Alliance after the Bihar polls, saying its president Chirag Paswan will not be welcome after all he has said against Kumar.

Downplaying the much talked about anti-incumbency factor against the chief minister, Choudhary, the Building Construction Department Minister in the state, said his political rivals are creating such a narrative. "The opposition is trying to create this perception that he is old... But he has delivered on every front, be it infrastructure, health, or education. People are happy. They also remember what Lalu Prasad did in the RJD's 15-year rule," he said.

Asked about the perceived "fatigue factor" against Kumar, he said, "(It) might be there as certain people may think there have been 15 years of Nitish Ji. But they will not have Tejashwi in his place." "He (Kumar) is experienced. As a Union minister first and then as CM, there has been no charge against him. He is unblemished," Choudhary added. Hitting out at the RJD, he alleged that over 118 "massacres" occurred under its rule during 1990-2005, and fights on caste lines were rife.

He also made light of Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if the RJD-led alliance is voted to power, questioning from where the money will come and said that only 95,000 jobs were provided by the party during its 15-year rule while the Nitish Kumar government has generated over six lakh jobs so far. Asked about possible repercussions within the NDA if the JD(U) falls short of the BJP tally in the state, he said his party will emerge as a big player and the alliance will get nearly two-third majority in the 243-member assembly.

The JD(U)'s vote bank among extremely backward communities, mahadalits and women remain strong, and this will help the party put up a good show in the polls, he said. Choudhary also made it clear that his party was opposed to any proposal for the LJP's return to the NDA in Bihar.

"I don't think so. How is that possible after everything he has said against Nitish Kumar?" he said to a question on whether Chirag Paswan will be welcomed in the alliance. The JD(U) leader said Paswan's comments lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attacking Kumar is aimed at creating a space for himself.

Paswan has often asserted that his party remains an ally of the BJP at the Centre and that his decision to walk out of the NDA in Bihar was because of his opposition to Kumar's leadership..