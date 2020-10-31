Rich tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The nation on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary, recalling her contribution. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary." Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the party in paying homage to the leader.

The Congress observed the day, which was also the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ (Farmers' Rights Day). Party leaders and workers took out rallies and held protest fast in several parts of the country against the Centre’s farm laws.

Whether it was the matter of nuclear test or breaking Pakistan into two and creating Bangladesh, she kept the country's head high always, the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi as party leaders hailed her as the “Iron Lady of India”. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial "Shakti Sthal" here.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered their grandmother with messages on Twitter. "From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

Local media reports from Himachal Pradesh stated he was in Shimla. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka noted that it was both her grandmother's death anniversary and Maharishi Valmiki's birth anniversary.

"It was my grandmother who introduced me to Valmiki ji's teachings. Valmiki ji's teachings inspire me to raise the voice of the underprivileged in the society and join their fight for justice," she said. Indira Gandhi was recognised the world over as a strong leader, the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984. Widespread riots broke out after her assassination, in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed. Eminent people from all walks of life paid homage to Indira Gandhi and floral tributes were offered at portraits and statues of the former prime minister in state capitals.

"My humble tributes to Smt. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary today, she inspired and guided the entire nation by her indomitable courage and love for the country. "Her steadfast contribution and sacrifice for the unity of the country will be remembered for generations to come," party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan recalled how he had dedicated ‘Raga Priyadarshini' to Indira Gandhi following her demise.

“Iron lady of India late Indira Gandhi served the people of India for a long time and immensely contributed to nation-building. I had an opportunity to work with her,” former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi tweeted..