Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress's Twitter handle shared the video and said, "Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of 'Hath ka Panja' (Congress's symbol) on November 3." When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that such a goof-up can happen by any person. "It was a simple slip of the tongue and this can happen with anybody.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:18 IST
MP bypolls: Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Scindia is heard saying, "My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the 'hand' button on November 3." However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus) symbol of the saffron party. Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress's Twitter handle shared the video and said, "Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of 'Hath ka Panja' (Congress's symbol) on November 3." When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that such a goof-up can happen by any person.

"It was a simple slip of the tongue and this can happen with anybody. Scindia immediately rectified. Everybody knows that he is a BJP leader," he said. Scindia, 49, had joined Congress in 2002. After 18 years, he quit the party in March this year.

As many as 22 MP Congress MLAs loyal to him also resigned, which brought down the Kamal Nath-led state government. Later, Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP.

Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020