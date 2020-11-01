Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President, TN CM greets people on Tamil Nadu Day

In a Tamil tweet on his official Twitter handle, Naidu greeted the people of the state and hailed Tamil Nadu for its "rich cultural heritage, splendid architecture, beautiful beach and varied landforms." "Let this state achieve great heights in the coming years," he added. To commemorate November 1, 1956, when states were reorganised on linguistic basis, and to honour those who had strived for the language, the government has been celebrating it as Tamil Nadu Day since 2019, Palaniswami said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:22 IST
Vice President, TN CM greets people on Tamil Nadu Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday extended their Tamil Nadu Day greetings to the people of the state but there was no festivity to mark the day, apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. In a Tamil tweet on his official Twitter handle, Naidu greeted the people of the state and hailed Tamil Nadu for its "rich cultural heritage, splendid architecture, beautiful beach and varied landforms." "Let this state achieve great heights in the coming years," he added.

To commemorate November 1, 1956, when states were reorganised on linguistic basis, and to honour those who had strived for the language, the government has been celebrating it as Tamil Nadu Day since 2019, Palaniswami said. In a tweet, he extended his Tamil Day greetings.

In a separate statement, he recalled that 'Madras State' came into existence on this day in 1956 following reorganisation of states, but this particular landscape was later renamed Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nation) due to the efforts of Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai, the first non-Congress chief minister of the state in independent India. The name Tamil Nadu was given to the state following an assembly resolution in 1969.

"I extend my Tamil Nadu day greetings with the pledge that we all will strive to develop our Tamil-speaking state in the national arena," he said. Official sources indicated no major events were scheduled this year owing to the pandemic situation.

DMK President M K Stalin asked people to take a pledge to defeat "communal forces" on this day and said state rights "are facing strong challenges." "Let's defeat communal forces which are trying to undermine India's pluralism. Let's retrieve state rights," he said in a tweet. State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also extended their greetings.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pak national nabbed by BSF in Punjab

Ferozepur Pb, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector,&#160;an official said here on Sunday.&#160;&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;The nabbe...

Public buses resume plying with full seating capacity in Delhi

The DTC and Cluster buses resumed plying with full seating capacity on Sunday, with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urging travellers to wear masks and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. In a tweet, the Delhi Transport Corporation DT...

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, 4 dead so far

Manila Philippines, November 1 ANIXinhua Super Typhoon Goni barrelled into the southern part of the Philippines main Luzon island with catastrophic violent winds and intense torrential rains on Sunday, triggering flash floods and mudslides ...

Trump gains 7-point lead over Biden in Iowa

US President Donald Trump has gained a seven-point lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, just before the election day on November 3, according to a new Des Moines RegisterMediacom Iowa poll r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020