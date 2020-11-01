Campaign ends for by-polls in Odisha's Balasore and Tirtol

Left Menu
The bye-elections are being held in Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments of the state following the demise of two sitting MLAs. Odishas three major political parties- the ruling BJD and opposition Congress and BJP, have vigorously campaigned seeking votes for their respective candidates.

The high-pitch campaigning in the bye-election to two assembly segments of Odisha came to an end on Sunday evening 48 hour before the polling on Tuesday. The bye-elections are being held in Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments of the state following the demise of two sitting MLAs.

Odishas three major political parties- the ruling BJD and opposition Congress and BJP, have vigorously campaigned seeking votes for their respective candidates. BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed two virtual rallies. Many ministers and MLAs of the BJD also campaigned for the party candidates.

Union ministers- Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi extensively campaigned in both the seats for BJP candidates. The bye-lections is a prestige issue for both the BJD and the BJP. While BJD was holding the Tirtol seat, BJP candidate had won the Balasore seat in the 2019 assembly elections.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S K Lohani said all arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the by-polls amidst strict adherence of the COVID guidelines. Around 800 ASHA workers and an equal number of volunteers will be engaged at polling booths in the two assembly segments.

Lohani said a total of 52 numbers of violations of model code of conduct were reported by the political parties and candidates, mostly related to non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines and conducting meetings without prior permission. He said around 11,205 litres of liquor in bulk seized during the period.

The CEO said the polling parties have been sent to their respective booths in advance. While 1,800 polling personnel are deployed in Balasore, 1,900 people will man the polling in Tirtol. There are 346 and 373 polling booths in Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments respectively, he said.

