BJP worker commits self immolation outside party office in Hyderabad protesting 'detention' of leader

(Eds: Updates with details, BJP reax) Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI)A 24-year-old BJP worker set himself on fire outside the party's Telangana unit office here on Sunday to protest the 'detention' of party Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently, police said. The man doused himself with diesel and self-immolated but was immediately rescued by some police and locals, who put out the flames and shifted him to a hospital.

Doctors said the man suffered over 50 per cent burns. Reacting to the incident, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party was hatching a conspiracy to foment trouble in the state capital ahead of the November 3 by-polls to the Dubbak Assembly seat.

However, responding to Rama Rao's statements, the Telangana BJP called them 'unwarranted' and 'irresponsible'. It also charged Rao with 'intimidating' the BJP leaders and workers.

According to the state BJP President, the man attempted "suicide" after learning that police prevented him (Sanjay Kumar) from visiting Siddipet town last week. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders visited the party cadre at the hospital and enquired about his health condition.

In a video clip aired by some local channels, the man is purportedly heard raising pro-BJP slogans and saying that he resorted to the act aggrieved over "detention" of Sanjay Kumar recently. On October 26, Sanjay Kumar was prevented by police from going to Dubbak after they had seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Subsequently, he staged a sit-in protest alleging that the ruling TRS was planning to postpone Dubbak Assembly by- poll by hook or crook and using police force to harass his party workers. Meanwhile, Rama Rao said the BJP was conspiring to disrupt law and order in the state.

Addressing the media here, he said, "BJP is conspiring to cause trouble on the eve of Dubbak by-poll. It's planning to lay siege to the DGP office, Pragathi Bhavan or Telangana Bhavan (on Monday) to provoke lathi-charge or firing by police." He claimed that BJP was indulging in false propaganda to gain sympathy votes in the by-poll.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the TRS leader stated that he had reliable information that BJP was planning to ''incite violence'' and create law and order issues in view the Dubbak by-election. He requested the EC to take action to prevent any untoward or unwarranted incidents in Telangana.

Telangana BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy also shot off a letter to the state DGP, a copy of which was marked to EC, in which he alleged that the Ministers of TRS government were acting and discharging their duties in the most 'undemocratic way'. Referring to the BJP activist's suicide attempt at the Telangana BJP office, Reddy said he was aggrieved by 'high handedness' and 'misbehaviour' of police against Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"Instead of sympathising, Telangana Ministers Rama Rao and T Harish Rao made false allegations against the BJP that it is trying to create law and order problems in Hyderabad by attempting to attack Pragathi Bhavan and to see that their activists are lathi charged leading to the extent of firing." "All the comments and allegations by the two Ministers are highly provocative, biased and intended to threaten the BJP Telangana President and its leaders, workers," Reddy said. He urged the police and EC to enquire into the matter and take necessary action.