Dubbak by-polls; Rs 1 cr unaccounted cash seized from kin of BJP candidate

(Eds: Updating with reax) Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI)An illegal money transfer racket was busted here on Sunday and Rs 1 crore 'unaccounted' cash was seized from a relative of BJP candidate for the Dubbak by- poll, M Raghunandan Rao. Acting on credible information, two people, including Surabhi Srinivas Rao, the brother-in-law of the BJP candidate were nabbed in Begumpet area while they were transporting the money in a vehicle, meant to be distributed to voters, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar told reporters.

The seizure comes ahead of the November 3 by-election to Dubbak assembly seat. "Inquiry revealed that the amount was collected by Surabhi Srinivas Rao in order to distribute it to voters in Dubbak assembly constituency," the city police chief said.

Srinivas Rao further informed that a manager of a private firm, promoted by former MP and BJP leader G Vivek Venkata Swamy, handed over the cash to him to transport it from Hyderabad to Dubbak, theCommissoner said. Vivek strongly condemned hisname being dragged into the matter by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and said it was a conspiracy against him.

"TRS knows it's losing Dubbak.. they are making false allegations against the BJP. Conspiracy being hatched against me personally. KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao) brought pressure on the police to drag my name. I will be consulting legal experts for filing a defamation suit against KCR," he said in a statement.

"I strongly condemn dragging of my name by the Hyderabad Police Chief. For free and fair polls, police should search KCR's farm house and Pragati Bhavan (Telangana Chief Minister'sofficial residence complex-cum-camp office) as all money for distribution is being routed from there," he alleged.

On October 26, police had recovered Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of Raghunandan Rao in Siddipet town. However, Rs 12.8 lakh out of the seized money was snatched away allegedly by some BJP supporters.

On October 5, police had seized Rs 40 lakh "unaccounted" cash from "followers" of a BJP leader and said they were taking the money to hand over to him and his relatives in Siddipet district ahead of the by-polls..