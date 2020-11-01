Cong wants to divide municipal corporations of three Rajasthan cities: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday accused the Congress of indulging in a “political conspiracy” to divide the municipal corporations of three major cities including Jaipur in the name of delimitation. He also expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the recently held corporation elections.

Poonia was talking to media after casting his vote in the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation election. "The Congress government has made a political conspiracy to divide the corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in the name of delimitation but it will not succeed,” he said. Poonia claimed that the voters of these cities are unhappy with the “mismanagement” and will overthrow the Congress government for its “misrule”. "I am very confident that the BJP will win in six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota." Elections to six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota were held in two phases on October 29 and November 1. The counting of votes will take place on November 3.