Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads

He took power four years ago after pro-Western political forces became mired in scandals. Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Bank economist known for her tough stance on corruption, led a coalition government last year that was brought down within months by a no-confidence vote.

Reuters | Chișinău | Updated: 02-11-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 03:03 IST
Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moldova's presidential election on Sunday looked likely to go to a runoff as the pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, held a lead over his main pro-Western opponent but not by enough to win outright in the first round, partial results showed. Dodon led with 36.14%, compared with 31.32% for former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, according to preliminary data from the election commission with 80% of votes counted.

A candidate needs over 50% of the vote to avoid the Nov. 15 runoff, which would be a repeat of the 2016 election, when Dodon defeated Sandu in the second round. The election in the nation of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, took place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed one of Europe's poorest countries into a sharp economic downturn.

"I thank everyone who voted today. You have proved that you are patriots, that you care about the future of the country," Dodon said. He took power four years ago after pro-Western political forces became mired in scandals.

Sandu, a Harvard-educated former World Bank economist known for her tough stance on corruption, led a coalition government last year that was brought down within months by a no-confidence vote. If elected, she has promised to secure more financial support from Brussels, while Dodon has pledged to roll out a settlement next year for the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria.

The European Union forged a deal in 2014 on closer trade and political ties with the ex-Soviet republic, which is squeezed between EU member Romania and Ukraine, but became increasingly critical of Chisinau's track record on reforms. Sandu has received messages of support from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former European Council President Donald Tusk.

A group of Dodon's supporters denounced such support as an attempt to destabilise the country. Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused the United States last week of plotting to instigate mass protests against Dodon as punishment for him fostering good relations with Moscow.

Naryshkin similarly accused Washington of fomenting revolution in Belarus, where Moscow-backed President Alexander Lukashenko has battled months of protests following a contested election.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

For the first time in South Africa, two kings of indigenous communities of the country have helped celebrate Diwali. The festival was held in Nongoma, around 30 km north of the coastal city of Durban, at the Osuthu Royal Palace of King Good...

UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard...

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads

Moldovas presidential election on Sunday looked likely to go to a runoff as the pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, held a lead over his main pro-Western opponent but not by enough to win outright in the first round, partial results showed. ...

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday night with its center expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday. Eta was about 305 miles 490...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020