Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustani Awam Morcha writes to PM Modi demanding probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial probe into the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and raised questions over his son and party chief Chirag Paswan.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:25 IST
Hindustani Awam Morcha writes to PM Modi demanding probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death
Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away on October 8 this year after a long illness.. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a judicial probe into the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan and raised questions over his son and party chief Chirag Paswan. "The nation is in shock due to Ram Vilas Paswan's death but LJP chief Chirag Paswan was seen smiling during shooting the next day after last rites. He was talking about the cut to cut shooting due to several questions are being raised by some section of Ram Vilas's admirers and relatives," read the letter.

"On whose directions, the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted did not release medical bulletins? On whose directions, only three people were allowed to meet Ram Vilas Paswan at the hospital?" it said. HAM stated that there are several doubts over Ram Vilas Paswan's death that bring his son Chirag Paswan in question.

Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away on October 8 this year after a long illness. A video showing Chirag prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan has gone viral on social media last month. In the two-minute clip, he was seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father.

The Opposition parties had alleged that he "was not sad enough" while talking about his father. However, he said that he doesn't need to prove to anyone how sad he is due to his father's demise and hit out at chief minister Nitish stating that he never expected the Janata Dal (United) chief to stoop so low. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. With 45,230 new infections in the last...

BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat will welcome leading English allrounder Lewis Gregory to the club for the first time this s...

IITM students design digital COVID-19 awareness game

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras IIT-M have developed a multi-lingual free of cost digital game to create pubic awareness on COVID- 19, the premier institute said on Monday. IITM Covid Game takes inspiration from the p...

Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. The deal size was not disclosed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020