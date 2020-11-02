PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji.

"Sri Guru Ramdas Ji placed great emphasis on serving others, ending all forms of inequality and discrimination. His quest for a kind and harmonious society inspires us all. Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)