Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli settlers pray for Trump re-election at biblical tomb

Jewish settler leaders prayed on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election, citing his support for Israel, during a ceremony at a biblical tomb in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of conflict with the Palestinians.

Reuters | Hebron | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:41 IST
Israeli settlers pray for Trump re-election at biblical tomb

Jewish settler leaders prayed on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election, citing his support for Israel, during a ceremony at a biblical tomb in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of conflict with the Palestinians. "We have come to bless President Trump, both for the past, to thank him, but also for the future, that he succeeds in the coming election," Yishai Fleisher, spokesman for the Hebron settlers, said at the Cave of the Patriarchs burial site.

One of those interred there, according to tradition, is Abraham, who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims. Hoping to encourage coexistence between Jews and Palestinians, the Trump administration has named the Israeli-Arab rapprochement that it has been brokering the "Abraham Accords". But Trump, a Republican running against Democratic former vice president Joe Biden in Tuesday's election, has been shunned by Palestinians for perceived bias since he broke with global consensus by recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

His administration has also softened U.S. disapproval of Israel's settlements on land where the Palestinians want to establish a state, and which most world powers deem illegal. A rabbi officiating at Monday's ceremony prayed for God to secure Trump "four more years", citing the president's "commitment to the preservation and strengthening of the people of Israel, the state of Israel and the land of Israel".

A Trump peace plan stirred some settler anger, however, by proposing that Palestinians get a state on 70% of the West Bank. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

6 kg cannabis, Rs 1 lakh cash seized in J-K's Udhampur; six people arrested

Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said here. Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udha...

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent: Railway official after meeting with state govt.

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent Railway official after meeting with state govt....

Trump and Biden race to woo voters in final hours before Election Day

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were making a last ditch efforts on Monday to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls ...

Tata Motors sales rise 27 pc to 49,669 units in Oct

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.Passenger vehicle sales dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020