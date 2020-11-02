Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge orders USPS to reinforce 'extraordinary measures' ballot delivery policy

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) must remind senior managers they must follow its "extraordinary measures" policy and use its Express Mail Network to expedite ballots ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, under an order signed by a U.S. judge. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order on Sunday, to which the USPS agreed, said the postal service must reinforce its "special procedures" to ensure it "delivers every ballot possible by the cutoff time on Election Day." FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trump's re-election bid surrounded a tour bus carrying campaign staff for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on a Texas highway. Friday's incident - captured on video that was retweeted by Trump on Saturday with the message, "I LOVE TEXAS!" - prompted the Biden campaign to cancel at least two of its Texas events as Democrats accused the president of encouraging supporters to engage in acts of intimidation. Factbox: The U.S. counties Wall Street will be tracking on election night

Faced with what may be a protracted vote count to determine the next U.S. president, Wall Street investors said they will be closely monitoring election results in certain counties to get an early indication of where the vote is headed. Here is a watch list Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen investors and the political analysts who advise them. They include the most pivotal counties in the most pivotal states, as well as districts that could shed light on certain demographics or national trends. 2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

U.S. President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning in their race for the White House. Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls. But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. - A federal judge in Texas will consider whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. The case has been brought by a Republican state legislator and others who accuse the Harris County clerk, a Democrat, of exceeding his authority by allowing drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic. On last day, Trump and Biden scour battleground states for votes

There have been pockets of unrest in battleground states ahead of the showdown between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in Tuesday's election. On Saturday, peaceful participants at a rally in North Carolina to turn out the vote were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials. The Biden campaign canceled two events after a caravan of vehicles with Trump campaign flags swarmed a bus carrying campaign workers in Texas on Friday. 'You are no longer my mother': How the election is dividing American families

When lifelong Democrat Mayra Gomez told her 21-year-old son five months ago that she was voting for Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential election, he cut her out of his life. "He specifically told me, 'You are no longer my mother, because you are voting for Trump'," Gomez, 41, a personal care worker in Milwaukee, told Reuters. Their last conversation was so bitter that she is not sure they can reconcile, even if Trump loses his re-election bid. Factbox: The Republican effort to toss Texas votes and other legal battles shaping the U.S. election

Tuesday's U.S. presidential election has all the ingredients for a drawn-out court battle over its outcome: a highly polarized electorate, a record number of mail-in ballots and some Supreme Court justices who appear ready to step in if there is a closely contested race. The only missing element that would send both sides to the courthouse would be a razor-thin result in a battleground state. U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen is set to hear an emergency bid at 10:30 a.m. local time (16:30 GMT) by a Republican state legislator and others who accuse Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of exceeding his constitutional authority by allowing drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.