'You have sinned': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Congress leader Kamal Nath had withdrawn crucial schemes started by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. He also listed out the "sins" committed by the former chief minister.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:56 IST
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Congress leader Kamal Nath had withdrawn crucial schemes started by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. He also listed out the "sins" committed by the former chief minister. "Today, Kamal Nath has given advertisements in newspapers that 'What sin did I commit?' Kamal Nath ji, you have sinned. You said you'll waive the loans of all farmers, but you left out many of them from that list. You distributed false certificates. The regular farmers, who were paying their loans, did not pay in hopes of waiver and they become defaulters because of it. Now they are under a load of interest, which I will take off of their heads," Chouhan said.

Chauhan also accused Kamal Nath of stopping the development of the state and turning Madhya Pradesh into a market of brokers. "You snatched away laptops of children who brought good numbers in class 12, and the 5,000 rupees we paid to the poor for funerals, you snatched away that money from the poor. You stopped the development of the state. You have converted Madhya Pradesh into a brokers' market," the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan further said that former Chief Minter has destroyed the state and he will have to pay for his sins. "The 5,000 rupees we paid for the funeral, you snatched away the money from the poor. We used to organise the pilgrimage to the elderly, you ended that plan. How many sins can I tell, you have destroyed Madhya Pradesh, it was your sin and you have to pay the same penalty," the Chief Minister added.

The statement came a day before voting on 28 assembly seats is scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh by-polls. The results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. The by-polls were necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

