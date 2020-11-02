Left Menu
Congress leader Anuj Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody for sexual harassment

Uttar Pradesh Congress district president Anuj Mishra, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said on Monday.

ANI | Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:09 IST
Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress district president Anuj Mishra, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said on Monday. Mishra was presented before the District Sessions Court where the court has sent the accused to judicial custody.

"A video went viral in which Anuj Mishra was being beaten up by two women for alleged sexual harassment. In this case police had registered an FIR and today he has been arrested and presented before the court where he was sent to judicial custody," Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police said. According to police, Anuj Mishra will have to stay in Orai District Prison for 14 days.Mishra had previously, refuted harassment allegations and said that he appointed the woman as party district secretary but later removed her from the post.

"Two women came along with four men on e-rickshaws who had phones to shoot the video. They started thrashing me. I was also getting blackmail calls. I appointed the woman named Maya Singh Parihar as party district secretary," he had said. "During a meeting in Mahoba with State unit chief, I told her that I would have to remove some people who were not working. She was relieved from the party. When she was in the party, I helped her in obtaining construction materials on credit. When I sought payment for it, she refused to pay up. This is a conspiracy to malign my image," he added. (ANI)

