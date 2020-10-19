Left Menu
Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra's replacement

"Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the Dream11 Indian Premier League," a media release stated. Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:30 IST
Delhi Capitals on Monday named Karnataka leggie Pravin Dubey as a replacement for veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of the IPL due to a fractured finger. The 27-year-old leg-spinner has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87. "Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the Dream11 Indian Premier League," a media release stated.

Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. "The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment," the release added. Delhi, who are currently on top of the points table, will play their next match against Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday.

