Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP celebrates victory in LAHDC polls, says it won despite Cong's 'divide and rule' policy

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday celebrated the party's victory in the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls in Leh, saying it performed brilliantly despite the Congress' attempt to "play spoilsport by using divide and rule policy".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:14 IST
BJP celebrates victory in LAHDC polls, says it won despite Cong's 'divide and rule' policy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday celebrated the party's victory in the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls in Leh, saying it performed brilliantly despite the Congress' attempt to "play spoilsport by using divide and rule policy". J-K BJP leaders and workers distributed sweets and congratulated each other as party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul returned to Jammu from Leh.

Former BJP state president Sat Sharma, general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta, general secretary and former minister Devinder Manyal, JMC mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, former minister Sham Choudhary, deputy mayor Purnima Sharma and other party leaders congratulated Kaul. "Congress did try to play spoilsport by using divide and rule policy but despite all odds, BJP did brilliantly in the elections, and in the end, BJP won the chief executive councillor (CEC) as well as the deputy in the elections," Kaul, who led the Ladakh unit in the LAHDC polls, said here.

He claimed that the Congress mounted a vicious campaign, boycotting the elections and maliciously involving several local religious organisations as well. "In a closely knitted area like Ladakh, the malicious campaign spread like wildfire, but when the things were made clear, all the people justly participated in the poll process," Kaul said.

The BJP won the maximum seats but still lost a few by slim margins, he said, adding, "We ensured seats from areas dominated by every community, including a remote region like Nobra." The BJP won the very first election after the COVID-19 lockdown, and the party will also do extremely well in other parts of the country like Bihar and West Bengal, Kaul said. The BJP won the election to the 26-member LAHDC-Leh by bagging 15 seats, while the Congress got nine. Independents won two seats in the election.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...

Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020