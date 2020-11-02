Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA consolidates position in Rajya Sabha; Cong drops to lowest ever tally

The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:25 IST
NDA consolidates position in Rajya Sabha; Cong drops to lowest ever tally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday. On the other hand, the Congress, which dominated the Upper House for a long time, is now down to 38 seats - its lowest ever tally - in the 242-member House after it lost two more seats to the BJP in the current elections. Out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs- 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand - nine were won by BJP candidates, including Union Urban Development Minister Puri, taking the party's tally to 92 seats.

It was a gain of six as three of the candidates were re-elected. NDA constituent JD(U) has five seats. The ruling alliance also has some smaller parties like RPI-Athawale, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mizo National Front (MNF), National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which have one seat each, totalling seven seats.

The NDA tally will now be 104 and it can get the support of four nominated members. The half-way mark is 121 in Rajya Sabha whose current strength is 242. The ruling alliance can also seek support on crucial bills from some friendly parties like the AIADMK with nine MPs, BJD with nine MPs, TRS with seven MPs and YSRCP which has six MPs in Rajya Sabha. These parties have been extending issue-based support to the NDA. The Samajwadi Party has lost three seats in these RS polls in Uttarakhand and UP and the BSP lost one seat.

With the ruling combine further strengthened, it will be easier for the government to push its legislative agenda in the Upper House, where the NDA did not enjoy a majority. Those elected unopposed today included BJP's Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam.

The term of the newly elected members will be from November 25, 2020 to November 24, 2026. High drama was witnessed on the last day of filing of nomination papers on Tuesday with Samajwadi Party- supported independent candidate Prakash Bajaj entering the fray minutes before the deadline.

His papers were, however, rejected during scrutiny, but not before four signatories of the BSP candidate Ramji Gautam's nomination papers claimed that their signatures were forged and gave an affidavit to the Returning Officer in this regard. Acting tough, BSP president Mayawati suspended these four and three others who had allegedly met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after coming out in the open against the party leadership.

There are 31 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh of which 22 will now be with the BJP, five with the Samajwadi Party and three with the BSP. The Congress will have only one seat. In Uttarakhand, senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal was declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha. Bansal's election was a mere formality as there was no challenger with the BJP having 57 out of the total 70 seats.

Bansal replaces Congress' Raj Babbar whose tenure in Rajya Sabha ends on November 25.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...

Modi, Rahul to campaign for respective alliances in Bihar Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take yet another trip to the poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies- at Forbesganj in Araria district an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020