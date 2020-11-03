Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh: Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats begins

It is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that bypolls are being held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House in one go, an official said. Congress MLAs who quit from 25 seats are now in the fray as BJP candidates.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 07:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats begins

Voting for bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday morning, an official said. Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions, the official said.

The last hour of voting will be for COVID-19 patients and people suspected to be suffering from the disease. Authorities have set up 250 flying squads, 173 surveillance teams and 293 police check-posts to ensure smooth polling, he said.

Altogether 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, are in the fray, the official said, adding around 33,000 security personnel have been deployed in 19 districts. There are 63.67 lakh voters in the 28 constituencies and 9361 polling booths, including 3038 booths placed under the critical category, he said.

Bypolls for 54 Assembly seats in 10 states are being held on Tuesday and Madhya Pradesh accounts for almost half of these seats. The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government.

Three other Congress MLAs followed the lead of Scindia and his supporters, and joined the BJP. Another three seats in the Assembly are vacant due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs. Campaigning for the bypolls was marked by acrimonious exchanges between the main rivals BJP and Congress.

In most of the seats, there is a direct fight between the BJP and Congress, while in two or three seats of Gwalior Chambal region, a triangular contest is on the cards in the wake of the BSP's presence there, political observers said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, state BJP chief V D Sharma, and former chief minister Uma Bharti were BJP's prominent campaigners.

State Congress president and former CM Kamal Nath, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and party leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot toured the state to campaign for Congress nominees. It is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that bypolls are being held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House in one go, an official said.

Congress MLAs who quit from 25 seats are now in the fray as BJP candidates. One more Congress MLA resigned recently. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10. PTI MAS GK VT VT VT

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Biden predicts 'big win' in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is predicting a victory in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden encouraged the audience to vote and said, I have a feeling were coming together for a big win tomorrow The crowd...

Finalists for 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced

After a stringent judging process by some of Microsofts leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.The finalists make up the best of Microsofts local ...

Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Google has announced the availability of Transformation reports, a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.Eac...

Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches

A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a black metal musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches USD 2.6 million. U.S. Distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020