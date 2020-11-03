C'garh: 21.52 pc voting till 11 am in Marwahi bypoll

Around 21.52 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am on tuesday in the by-election to Marwahi Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, a poll official said. The Scheduled Tribes (ST)-reserved Marwahi seat, where eight candidates are in the fray, is witnessing a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP in the state.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting JCC (J) legislator and former sttae chief minister Ajit Jogi on May 29. "Voting began at 8 am amid tight security and COVID-19 protocols in place. In the first three hours, around 21.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded," the official here said, adding that polling will end at 6 pm.

BJP's candidate Dr Gambheer Singh and Congress's nominee Dr K K Dhruw cast their votes in Latkonikhurd and Kumhari polling booths, respectively. As per guidelines of the Election Commission, all COVID-19 safety precautions are being followed during voting.

Voters were seen covering their faces either with masks or scarf and standing in queues while maintaining proper physical distance at the polling booths. Apart from thermal screening, voters are being given gloves for one hand which they use to press the EVM button.

Pits have been dug in every polling booth premises for disposal of masks and gloves used by the voters, he said. The COVID-19 patients or those suspected to have contracted the viral infection will be allowed to cast their vote in the last one hour of polling, the official said.