Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN village prays for Kamala Harris' victory in US polls

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:27 IST
TN village prays for Kamala Harris' victory in US polls

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.

The Democrats and Republicans face-off in a bitter fight in the race to the White House in the US. Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger for President Donald Trump, had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate.

Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village and the locals are keen to see his grand daughter come out in flying colours in the polls. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

"She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.

A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 10 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district

Ten Naxals, including four allegedly involved in the 2018 Nilawaya attack, surrendered in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The cadres, who were active in Malangir area committee of Maoists, surrendere...

Dabur India Q2 net rises 20 pc to Rs 482.86 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 482.86 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a conso...

Finmin says no increase in service charges by any public sector bank

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that there has been no increase in service charges by any public sector bank even as Bank of Baroda decided to withdraw changes made with regard to the number of free cash deposit transactions in a bank ...

Lithuania stops power trade with Belarus as nuclear plant comes online

Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid said on Tuesday it had ceased all power trading with Belarus, having detected Belarus Astravets nuclear power plant beginning production.Lithuania bans imports of power from nuclear power plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020