Youths know Modi, Nitish looted Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged they have "looted" Bihar, and claimed that people have decided to vote them out of power. Addressing a poll rally here, the former Congress president criticised the NDA government over demonetisation, migrant crisis, GST, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the three new farm laws.

He said neither Modi nor Kumar did anything to help migrant labourers when they were walking thousands of kilometres to return homes during the coronavirus lockdown. "The Congress had arranged buses for the movement of migrant workers. We are not in power so we could not do it for millions, but we helped as many people as we could," he said.

Gandhi also claimed the PM and the Bihar CM have failed to fulfil promises on development and job creation. "I want to ask all the youth who are here that Modi ji had said he will give two crore jobs every year, Nitish ji said the same, but where are the jobs? Why are the youth unemployed today?" he said.

He also alleged that farmers are angry with Modi over the three recently enacted agricultural laws. "And that is why farmers in Punjab burnt the effigies of Narendra Modi, Ambani and Adani on Dusshera. The truth (of these laws) has come out in Punjab. It has come out in Bihar as well." He said demonetisation hurt the poor but benefited the big "chosen" corporate and GST has harmed small shopkeepers.

The Congress leader further stated that at least 20 per cent of the maize produced in the country comes from Bihar, but "do you get the right price? What did Modi ji and Nitish ji do to get you the right price?" "Every youth of Bihar knows that Narendra Modi and Nitishji have together looted Bihar. They have destroyed Bihar's small shopkeepers. And now the youth and the farmer of Bihar have decided to vote for Grand Alliance," he added. Gandhi is scheduled to address another rally during the day.