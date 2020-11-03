Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh activist, who tried hoisting tricolour on PDP office, detained

A Sikh activist, who tried to hoist the national flag atop the PDP office here during a protest against remarks by its chief Mehbooba Mufti on the tricolour, was detained by police on Tuesday, officials said. Singh's father, who rushed to the Gandhinagar police station following the police action, told reporters that he was not being allowed to meet his son.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:54 IST
Sikh activist, who tried hoisting tricolour on PDP office, detained
Representative image

A Sikh activist, who tried to hoist the national flag atop the PDP office here during a protest against remarks by its chief Mehbooba Mufti on the tricolor, was detained by police on Tuesday, officials said. On October 24, Amandeep Singh had hoisted the national flag on the boundary wall near the main entrance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office and a day later, he along with some youths attempted to hoist it on the party's headquarters but were stopped by police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Sridhar Patil confirmed Singh's detention. He has been detained under some other case and not for disturbance to law and order, the officer said. Police, however, did not give details of the charges against the Sikh activist.

Singh has been either booked for violation of COVID-19 protocols and the Disaster Management Act or for trespass, sources said. While the activist was being shifted in a vehicle, he told reporters that he is being "arrested" by police under pressure from the PDP.

Led by the station house officer of Gandhinagar, a police team raided Singh's house at Sanjay Nagar and took him in the presence of journalists. Singh's father, who rushed to the Gandhinagar police station following the police action, told reporters that he was not being allowed to meet his son. "They are not allowing me to meet my son. I have the right to know under which case they have booked my son. This is the worst state of rule in which patriots and nationalists unfurling the tricolor are being sent to jail," his father said.

Singh's wife alleged that "this is the treatment given to nationalist and patriotic people in Jammu." "Is this a lesson for being a nationalist and hoisting the national flag," she asked. Protests were staged outside the PDP officer last month after Mehbooba, a former chief minister, said she is not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolor till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year are rolled back.

She had said she would hold the national flag only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Following the PDP chief's statements, the BJP had accused her of making "seditious remarks" and had demanded her arrest.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Oct

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previ...

Traumatised Vienna silent after gun rampage

Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...

Guj: 58.58 per cent voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats

Bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat on Tuesday witnessed 58.58 per cent voter turnout, officials said. The polling, held between 7 am and 6 pm in Abdasa Kutch district, Limbdi Surendranagar, Morbi Morbi district, Dhari Amreli, Gadhad...

Elevated food inflation temporary affair; to be back to normal soon: Bajaj

Terming elevated food prices a temporary phenomenon, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Tuesday said it should be back to normal soon on the back of arrival of new crops and government measures for improving supply of essential commo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020