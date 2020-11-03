Mexican economy "solid" regardless of US election outcome, president says

Mexican economy "solid" regardless of US election outcome, president saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:29 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the country is economically and financially stable regardless of whether Republican President Donald Trump gets reelected or Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins.
"Regardless of the outcome of the election in the United States, our economic and financial stability is guaranteed," he said at his news conference. "Our economy is solid, healthy, and foreign investors have confidence in our country."
