Left Menu
Development News Edition

German conservatives' youth wing backs Merz as new CDU leader

Merz won 51.6% support in an online vote by 14,983 members of the Junge Union - youth wing of the CDU and its CSU Bavarian sister party - with 27.9% backing Roettgen, and 19.8% Laschet. "I personally consider the survey results as binding," Junge Union chairman Tilman Kuban told a news conference.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:16 IST
German conservatives' youth wing backs Merz as new CDU leader
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The youth wing of Germany's conservative bloc overwhelmingly backs businessman Friedrich Merz to become his party's chairman and wants him to stake out bolder positions than Chancellor Angela Merkel has done, their leader said on Tuesday. The new chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU), to be chosen by 1,001 delegates at a party congress in mid-January, will be in pole position to succeed Merkel as chancellor.

Merz is locked in a battle for the chair with Armin Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, and foreign policy expert Norbert Roettgen. The youth wing is predominantly right-wing, like Merz and will have 100 delegates at the congress. Laschet, favoured by the CDU elite, is more centrist. Merz won 51.6% support in an online vote by 14,983 members of the Junge Union - youth wing of the CDU and its CSU Bavarian sister party - with 27.9% backing Roettgen, and 19.8% Laschet.

"I personally consider the survey results as binding," Junge Union chairman Tilman Kuban told a news conference. "It is certainly an important recommendation for the 100 delegates of the Junge Union at the federal party conference." At stake is the leadership of Europe's biggest economy in the era after Merkel, who has vowed not to run again at elections due next autumn after looming large on the European stage since 2005 and proving a winner with German voters.

Merz thanked the Junge Union for its support, which he said gave his leadership bid "a tailwind". But Bodo Loettgen, a Laschet ally from North Rhine-Westphalia, played down the significance of the vote as only a fifth of the Junge Union members eligible to vote had done so.

"It does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the voting behaviour of the 1,001 party conference delegates," Loettgen told media group RND. Kuban praised Merkel for steering Germany through several crises but said he sensed a desire among the CDU's youth wing to be more confrontational with other parties after ruling in a consensus-driven 'grand coalition' with the Social Democrats.

"This vote has shown that the younger generation wants to see more differentiation in German politics," he added. The CDU is riding high in opinion polls but senior party officials are worried about damaging internal divisions triggered by a delay in voting for the new leader, and want members to unite quickly behind the next chairman.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Ladies European Tour postpones; Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Ladies European Tour postpones two events in AustraliaThe Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the o...

Patna to Khagaria, first-time voters share excitement, fear of 'COVID-time polling'

As Bihar election is being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of young first-time voters shared their excitement and apprehension of casting their franchise for the first time in a new normal electoral environment. From capital...

Ladakh standoff: 8th round of Sino-India Corps Commander-level talks likely this week

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place this week with an aim to carry forward negotiations on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as their troops brace for a harsh winter. The...

Under COVID shadow, phase-2 of Bihar polls passes off

The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure, as COVID-19 failed to dampen the democratic spirit of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020