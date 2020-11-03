Govt taken various steps for holistic development of state: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that the state government has taken various steps to achieve holistic development of the state. The Chief Minister, while inaugurating completed projects and also laying foundation of other projects worth Rs 14.17 crore at Sarthebari in Barpeta district, said that awareness against corruption was increasing among the people due to the committed steps taken by the state government to eradicate corruption from the society.

The state government has been taking various steps to achieve holistic development of Assam in all spheres since coming to power in 2016, Sonowal said. Efforts have been made to build a robust work culture in the government offices to ensure that the public welfare schemes are implemented on time along with carrying out a relentless campaign against corrupt practices.

He also referred to uncompromising probe in the Assam Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam and subsequent success in the case while underlining the state governments commitment to provide jobs to unemployed youths on the basis of merit. Sonowal called on the people to work together with the government to safeguard the interest of the state and urged the students to dedicatedly pursue their academic goals to take forward the state.

The chief minister also visited the residence of police constable Raben Das, who had lost his life recently in the line of duty during an operation against cattle smugglers in South Salmara-Mankachar district, and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to his mother as financial assistance from the state government. Earlier, Sonowal interacted with artisans engaged in the bell metal industry of Sarthebari and took stock of the manufacturing process of bell metal products.