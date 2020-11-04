Left Menu
Biden takes early lead as counting of votes begins in US

As per the early trend, Biden has earned 98 and Trump 95 electoral college votes, with results from key battleground states just started trickling in.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:45 IST
Biden takes early lead as counting of votes begins in US

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken an early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump as the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election began on Tuesday night. Polling was yet to conclude in various states in the West Coast as states in the other parts of the country started counting of votes at the conclusion of their polling late in the evening.

The next occupant to the White House needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. As per the early trend, Biden has earned 98 and Trump 95 electoral college votes, with results from key battleground states just started trickling in. Biden, as per experts, has multiple paths to victory, with Trump having very little room to maneuver.

President Trump, who is seeking his re-election for the second consecutive term, in a tweet expressed confidence on the results. “WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!” Trump tweeted.

He was watching the election results from the White House. He has invited some 250 select guests for an event in the East room of the White House. “Stay in line, folks,” tweeted Biden, “Stay in line” said his running mate senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian-origin.

According to experts, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania hold key to the election results. Trump needs to win all three of them, while Biden can earn the presidency with win in any one of these states..

