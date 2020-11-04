Left Menu
'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Minister Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

Condemning Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described the development as an "attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminds of the "Emergency days".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:02 IST
Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

Condemning Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described the development as an "attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminds of the "Emergency days". In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of having a "fascist and Emergency mindset".

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra." "This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.

"We condemn the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, for its fascist and emergency mindset, which is on display in Maharashtra," Javadekar said. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with NCP as the other partner.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

