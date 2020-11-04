Democrats fail to flip legislatures with some votes still pending
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:17 IST
Democrats entered the 2020 elections looking to win back much of the commanding presence Republicans gained in state government, but with voting results complete in more than 30 states, there were no changes in control of any lawmaking bodies by late early Wednesday. In fact, Republicans took back a governor's mansion in Montana that had been held by a retiring Democrat, giving them a total of 27, as Republican Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Mike Cooney.
Republicans began Election Day with 59 state legislative chambers. Democrats, with only 39 chambers, jacked up their spending this year on campaigns in eight states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas. In 35 of the states, the prize that comes with controlling legislatures is the ability to design congressional districts for partisan advantage, as Republicans did before 2012 when they widened their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here are this year's results for the states whose lawmakers draw congressional boundaries, as well as the results of this year's 11 gubernatorial contests, based on projections from the National Council of State Legislatures, major media outlets and Edison Research: ARKANSAS
No election for governor Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
CONNECTICUT No election for governor
Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic DELAWARE
Governor: Incumbent Democrat John Carney defeats Republican Julianne Murray House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic FLORIDA
No election for governor Governor: Ron DeSantis, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
GEORGIA No election for governor
Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican ILLINOIS
No election for governor Governor: J.B. Pritzker, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
INDIANA Governor: Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb defeats Democrat Woody Myers
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
IOWA No election for governor
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican KANSAS
No election for governor Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
KENTUCKY No election for governor
Governor: Andy Beshear, Democrat House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican MAINE
No election for governor Governor: Janet Mills, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
MASSASSUSETTS No election for governor
Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic MINNESOTA
No election for governor Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Republican
MISSOURI Governor: Incumbent Republican Mike Parson defeats Democrat Nicole Galloway
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
MONTANA Governor: Republican Greg Gianforte defeats Democrat Mike Cooney, succeeding retiring Democratic incumbent Steve Bullock
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
NEVADA No election for governor
Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat State Assembly: Results pending
Senate: Results pending NEW HAMPSHIRE
Governor: Incumbent Republican Chris Sununu defeats Democrat Dan Feltes House of Representatives: Results pending
Senate: Results pending NEW MEXICO
No election for governor Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
NEW YORK No election for governor
Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat State Assembly: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic NORTH CAROLINA
Governor: Incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper defeats Republican Dan Forest House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican NORTH DAKOTA
Governor: Incumbent Republican Doug Burgum defeats Democrat Shelley Lenz House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican OHIO
No election for governor Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
OKLAHOMA No election for governor
Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican OREGON
No election for governor Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
PENNSYLVANIA No election for governor
Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat House of Representatives: Results pending
Senate: Results pending RHODE ISLAND
No election for governor Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat
House of Representatives: Stays Democratic Senate: Stays Democratic
SOUTH CAROLINA No election for governor
Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican TENNESSEE
No election for governor Governor: Bill Lee, Republican
House of Representatives: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican
TEXAS No election for governor
Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican UTAH
Governor: Republican Spencer Cox defeats Democrat Chris Peterson, replacing retiring Republican incumbent Gary Herbert House of Representatives: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican VERMONT
Governor: Incumbent Republican Phil Scott defeats Democrat David Zuckerman House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic WASHINGTON
Governor: Incumbent Democrat Jay Inslee defeats Republican Loren Culp House of Representatives: Stays Democratic
Senate: Stays Democratic WEST VIRGINIA
Governor: Incumbent Republican Jim Justice defeats Democrat Ben Salango House of Delegates: Stays Republican
Senate: Stays Republican WISCONSIN
No election for governor Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat
State Assembly: Stays Republican Senate: Stays Republican