PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victory

PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victoryReuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:28 IST
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.
"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears," said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.
"More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS," tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the U.S. vote. "Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US."
