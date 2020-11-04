BJP workers to wear black badges till Arnab's release

BJP workers in Maharashtra will wear black badges or black clothes until television journalist Arnab Goswami is released by the police, senior leader Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the state BJP president termed the arrest of the Republic TV's editor-in- chief in an abetment to suicide case as the "Emergency-like situation".

"BJP workers will wear black badges or black clothes to mark our protest against the state government till Goswami is released by the police," he said. The BJP leader said the case against Goswami was reopened to settle a political score.

Earlier in the day, Goswami was arrested in Mumbai by Raigad police for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. The architect and his mother had committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV, police said.

