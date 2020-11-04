Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local BJP leader recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' at mosque in UP's Baghpat

On Tuesday, BJP leader Manupal Bansal recited Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Vinaypur village under Kekda Police Station area in Baghpat and also posted a video of the incident on Facebook. The local police is investigating the matter, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said on Wednesday, adding that Bansal visited the mosque often and had taken the permission of the mosque's maulvi -- Ali Hassan -- so a case could not be lodged.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:11 IST
Local BJP leader recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' at mosque in UP's Baghpat

A local BJP leader recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a mosque here, the second such case in recent days after a group of people offered namaz on the premises of a temple in Mathura. Police had arrested four men on Tuesday for chanting Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah on the Goverdhan-Barsana road, about 20 km from Mathura, a day after a man named Faisal Khan was arrested and sent to 14 days in judicial custody for offering namaz on the premises of a Mathura temple.

However, Khan's organization, Delhi-based Khudai Khidmatgar, claimed that he offered prayers in the temple complex only with the permission of the priests there. On Tuesday, BJP leader Manupal Bansal recited Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Vinaypur village under Kekda Police Station area in Baghpat and also posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

The local police is investigating the matter, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said on Wednesday, adding that Bansal visited the mosque often and had taken the permission of the mosque's maulvi -- Ali Hassan -- so a case could not be lodged. Bansal, who is the member of district working committee of the BJP, said that he recited Hanuman Chalisa to promote amity and brotherhood after taking Hassan's permission.

Besides Hanuman Chalisa, Gayatri Mantra was also chanted, Bansal added. The district unit president of the BJP Surajpal too said that Bansal had taken the maulvi's permission.

Talking to media persons, Hassan said he allowed Bansal to recite the Hindu prayers as there is nothing wrong in it and everyone needs to work to promote brotherhood. Earlier, a local leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had announced that he would recite Hanuman Chalisa at Fuiswali Masjid in Badaut area of Baghpat during Friday prayers after which the police are on a high alert.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican investigating Polish archbishop over alleged cover-up of sexual abuses

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into the former archbishop of Gdansk on suspicion of negligence over sex abuse allegations, a month after the pope accepted the resignation of a bishop accused of shielding sexually abusive priests.T...

Puri launches Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched on Wednesday the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge, under which cities will be provided technical assistance and capacity-building to re-imagine parks and create accessib...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...

SC reserves order on Skoda's plea challenging FIR in UP over "cheat device" in diesel car

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved orders on a plea filed by Skoda Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the use of cheat device in its diesel car. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020