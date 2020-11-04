Left Menu
Fadnavis discharged from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday discharged from a state-run hospital here after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, a doctor said. He will remain in home isolation for some days," the doctor said.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday discharged from a state-run hospital here after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, a doctor said. The former chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on October 25 following which he was admitted in the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

"He was discharged today after recovery from COVID-19 infection. He will remain in home isolation for some days," the doctor said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis' wife Amruta tweeted that he would remain in home isolation for the next eight days.

"All is well#Dev_Fadnavis-just back home but under home isolation for next eight days !" she tweeted and posted a photograph welcoming her husband..

