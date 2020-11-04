Left Menu
Nitish rubbishes talk of evicting citizens out of country

Early this year, amid raging protests over Citizenship Amendment Act and an all India NRC, he had asserted that a nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was needless and had no justification. Speaking in the state legislative assembly in January this year, Kumar had said that NRC was an exercise confined to Assam as part of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government.

PTI | Kishanganj | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:48 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday dismissed apprehensions among a section of the society that some people might be deported out of the country in the event of implementation of new citizenship laws, saying its "rubbish talk" by those trying to "divide" the society. Kumar made the assertions while addressing rallies in Muslims dominated Kishanganj and Araria districts where voting will take place in the third and last phase on November 7.

"Who is spreading misinformation through such 'phaalatoo baat' (rubbish talk). Nobody has the courage to evict any citizen out of the country," he said. Early this year, amid raging protests over Citizenship Amendment Act and an all India NRC, he had asserted that a nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was needless and had no justification.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly in January this year, Kumar had said that NRC was an exercise confined to Assam as part of the accord signed by the Rajiv Gandhi government. "A natiowide NRC would be needless (koi zarurat nahin hai) and has no justification (koi auchitya nahin hai). We do not think any such thing is going to take place. I think the prime minister, too, has spoken clearly on this", he had said.

Training guns at his political adversaries, without taking any names, Kumar said "some people want to promote fight between castes and religious groups." His barb seems to be directed at AIMIM and some other opposition parties. Kumar said his government has always worked for all sections of the society and promoted communal harmony in the state.

He continued to attack principal rival, the RJD, and said they "wasted" time when they were in power for 15 years and did not do any development work. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who has forged tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and BSP of Uttar Pradesh leader Mayawati has fielded its candidates on many assembly seats in the minority Muslims dominated Seemanchal region of the state where polling will take place on November 7.

