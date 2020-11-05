Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Venezuela, many hope Trump will win to keep pressure on Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido hopes the United States will continue to pressure Maduro, regardless of whether Trump or Biden is declared the winner, Tomas Guanipa, Guaido's representative in Colombia, said in the capital Bogota. "What we hope for is continuity of a policy that has so far been bipartisan, which has supported the struggle for democracy in Venezuela, which has supported the interim government of President Juan Guaido, which has supported the National Assembly as the only legitimate democratic institution," Guanipa told reporters in Bogota's historic Bolivar Plaza.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:54 IST
In Venezuela, many hope Trump will win to keep pressure on Maduro
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Many Venezuelans are hoping for the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose campaign of aggressive sanctions against the South American nation's ruling Socialist Party has won over a broad swathe of President Nicolas Maduro's critics.

The Trump administration has promised that sanctions will cause the ouster of Maduro, who has overseen a catastrophic economic meltdown that fueled a mass exodus of migrants. But the strategy has after nearly two years failed to shake him from power, and critics say the measures have exacerbated the once-prosperous OPEC member's humanitarian crisis by hurting the government's cash flow and complicating imports of critical goods like gasoline.

Despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden's promises not to soften measures against Maduro, some Venezuelans believe he will take a less confrontational approach similar to that of former President Barack Obama. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido hopes the United States will continue to pressure Maduro, regardless of whether Trump or Biden is declared the winner, Tomas Guanipa, Guaido's representative in Colombia, said in the capital Bogota.

"What we hope for is continuity of a policy that has so far been bipartisan, which has supported the struggle for democracy in Venezuela, which has supported the interim government of President Juan Guaido, which has supported the National Assembly as the only legitimate democratic institution," Guanipa told reporters in Bogota's historic Bolivar Plaza. On a commercial street in middle-class eastern Caracas on Wednesday morning, where workers in fraying shirts and home-sewn face masks strolled up and down the streets, many people were convinced Trump would win.

"Trump wins because he has stood up to these shameless people here in Venezuela, to Maduro," said Jose Gregorio Bastidas, 56, a construction worker from the poor hillside barrio of Petare. "Many people talk about 'the blockade.' The blockade is on the credit cards of Maduro's ministers," he said, in reference to Maduro's accusations that the sanctions are the cause of Venezuela's economic problems.

Maduro's supporters almost universally condemn Trump while also expressing skepticism toward Biden, insisting that the U.S. policy is meant to undermine Venezuela's democracy. And some of Maduro's most vocal adversaries openly criticize sanctions on the grounds that they have worsened living conditions without yielding a change in government.

U.S. policy toward Venezuela was widely discussed on the campaign trail in Florida, particularly in Miami-Dade County, home to the state's largest Venezuelan community - helping Trump win a narrow victory in Florida. The election's results hung in the balance on Wednesday, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

The sanctions against Maduro's government have included asset freezes and travel bans for senior officials, and measures to curtail the OPEC nation's oil exports and its fuel imports. That has left millions of people in long lines waiting to fuel their cars or struggling to find public transportation.

Some Venezuelans nonetheless feel that Trump is the first U.S. leader to confront Maduro's government, which has been accused of systematic human rights violations and extensive efforts to undermine democratic institutions. "I would like Trump to win because I think he is the one who has implemented the most measures to solve the problem here," said Fernando Gonzalez, 59, an information technology analyst.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, the English sides first loss in three Champions League group matches and the Turkish champions first victory in Europes premier club competition.United fell ...

Brazil's Congress overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

Brazils Congress on Wednesday overrode President Jair Bolsonaros veto of an extension to payroll tax exemptions for 2021 that lawmakers said would cause layoffs, despite the cost to the Treasury.The Senate followed the lower house in voting...

UN Police ‘vital’ across spectrum of peacekeeping, Security Council hears

In their annual briefing to ambassadors, UN police commissioners serving in the Central African Republic, Haiti, Mali and South Sudan, spoke in detail about the difference theyve made, and the ongoing challenges they face in the field.Ove...

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020