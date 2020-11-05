Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of U.S. Senate majority

If Biden loses to Republican President Donald Trump, Democrats would need four seats. Of five Senate races still undecided, Republican incumbents led in Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters led Republican John James by a slight margin in Michigan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 03:20 IST
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of U.S. Senate majority
US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races.

Democrats, who had been favored to win the Senate majority heading into Tuesday's election, had a net gain of only one seat to show by Wednesday afternoon as their options for further increases dwindled, despite a huge Democratic money advantage going into the final weeks of the campaign. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 seat Senate majority. To win control, Democrats would need to net three Republican-held seats if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House and Senator Kamala Harris becomes vice president with the tie-breaking Senate vote. If Biden loses to Republican President Donald Trump, Democrats would need four seats.

Of five Senate races still undecided, Republican incumbents led in Alaska, Georgia, and North Carolina, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters led Republican John James by a slight margin in Michigan. A second Senate contest in Georgia was headed for a Jan. 5 runoff between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

The best news for Republicans came from Maine where Collins, a 67-year-old Republican moderate once seen as imperiled, pulled off a surprise victory over Democrat Sara Gideon, 48, speaker of the Maine State House of Representatives. "I feel that this is an affirmation of the work that I'm doing in Washington to fight hard every day for the people of Maine," Collins told reporters.

Democrats ousted Republican Senators Martha McSally of Arizona and Cory Gardner of Colorado. But those victories were cut to a net gain of one by Democratic Senator Doug Jones's loss in Alabama. The Democrats' path to victory narrowed further as Republican incumbents Joni Ernst of Iowa, Steve Daines of Montana, John Cornyn of Texas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina - all once viewed as vulnerable to ouster - fended off Democratic challengers to win re-election.

Republicans also held onto an open seat in Kansas, where Republican Roger Marshall defeated Democrat Barbara Bollier. A Republican-run Senate would pose deep problems for Biden if he wins the presidency, likely blocking huge parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change. A second Trump term would face a similar hurdle in the House of Representatives, where Democrats held onto a slimmed-down majority.

CLOSE RACE IN MICHIGAN The Senate race in Michigan drew criticism from Trump just before the contest flipped in the Democrat's favor.

"Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!" Trump wrote on Twitter. In North Carolina, Republican Senator Thom Tillis declared victory over his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham. But the race had not been called, with Tillis leading by less than 2 percentage points.

Republican Senator David Perdue was more than 3 percentage points ahead of Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia. In Alaska, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan held a sizable lead with half of the vote counted. Gardner, a first-term Republican long seen as his party's most vulnerable Senate incumbent, lost to former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper in a formerly Republican state where demographic changes have increasingly favored Democrats in recent years.

Democrat Mark Kelly, a former U.S. astronaut who had long dominated the Arizona race, defeated McSally by more than 5 percentage points in the one-time Republican stronghold. Jones, the most vulnerable Democrat, lost as expected to challenger Tommy Tuberville in the Republican stronghold of Alabama.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. voters split over abortion access in election votes

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Voters in the U.S. south and west weighed in with opposing views on womens reproductive rights in the election, approving an anti-abortion amendment in one state but blocking a...

Soccer-Haaland too hot for Brugge as Dortmund go top of pool

In-form Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of their Champions League Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory over hosts Club Brugge on Wednesday. Dortmund scored all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes ...

FACTBOX-U.S. presidential election moves to the courts

With the U.S. presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too close to call, Trump turned to the courts on Wednesday to try to invalidate votes in Pennsylvania and block Michigan offic...

Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last weeks defeat by Barcelona. Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrados cross in the sevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020