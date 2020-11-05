Left Menu
Development News Edition

People from all castes should come together to form RJD govt: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that people from all castes should come together to form the RJD government in Bihar.

ANI | Saharsa( Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:04 IST
People from all castes should come together to form RJD govt: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking at an election rally in Saharsa on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that people from all castes should come together to form the RJD government in Bihar. "Everyone should come together to form a government - whether be it the forward caste, backward caste, Dalits or Mahadalits. I will take everyone together. We have taken a resolution to take everyone together to form the government," Yadav said at an election rally in Saharsa.

"For the last 15 years, there is a government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. There is a double-engine government. But there was no work done by the government for the people. No special package was given to the state," he added. He further said that the Saharsa area under the Kosi belt is ravaged by floods every year but the government has not worked to resolve the issue.

Yadav reiterated his promise of providing jobs to 10 lakh youths if voted to power. "When I will become the Chief Minister then my first signature will be to grant permanent jobs to 10 lakh youths. We will give double compensation to everyone," he said.

"We will spend 22 per cent of the total budget for education. A person got an opportunity to rule here for 15 years but he ignored the problems of the youth and established no industry here. The people of Seemanchal have to migrate to other states for employment," he added. Yadav also spoke of price rise and complained that the BJP is not concerned about it.

"There has been an immense price rise. The price of onions has hit a century. BJP used to complain about it earlier but now has nothing to say about it," he said. "Everybody is saying that Nitish is going to be deposed on November 10," he added.

The polling for the first and second phases of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and November 3. The third phase of polling is scheduled to be held on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The first of its kind, Health Icon Awards - 2020 Global Icon Awards - 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage empower the go-getter attitude courage shown by the winners during pandemic ...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States set a daily record for new coronavirus cases a day after the presidential election, while Italy locked down the financial capital of Milan and Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades.DEATHS AND...

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020