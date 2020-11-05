Left Menu
Kirit Somaiya calls Arnab's arrest 'illegal', says police reopened case without court's permission

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government illegally arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and said that the police reopened the case in which the journalist was held without the court's permission.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government illegally arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and said that the police reopened the case in which the journalist was held without the court's permission. "Yesterday V met SP Raigadh at Alibaug. It became clear that Police Reopen Case on 15 Oct without Court Permission, Without any new important informations/proof, without asking any clarification from #ArnabGoswami. Thackeray Sarkar Illegally arrested him," Somaiya tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Ministers have also condemned the arrest of Goswami. On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. Later, he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

