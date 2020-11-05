Left Menu
Polling in 1st and 2nd phases in Mahagathbandhan's favour: Tej Pratap

Exuded confidence that the Grand Alliance will form the next government in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said that the polling in the first and second phases of the ongoing elections had been in the Mahagathbandhan's favour.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:47 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav talks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Exuded confidence that the Grand Alliance will form the next government in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday said that the polling in the first and second phases of the ongoing elections had been in the Mahagathbandhan's favour. "It is certain that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state. We have full faith in the way, in which votes were cast (in our favour) in the first and second phases. Voting in the third phase too will be in our favour. It is time for development in Bihar," he told reporters here.

The Mahagathbandhan is in the fray against the incumbent Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two other parties. Bihar voted in the second phase of the state elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)

