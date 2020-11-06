NDMC brought circular by which mayor will decide which questions councillors can raise: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled North municipal corporation has brought an unconstitutional circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise and demanded its immediate rollback. Delhi BJP refuted the claim and said no ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the municipal corporation's House meetings Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP was scared about their corruption getting exposed and therefore, to silence the opposition they have used this "fascist technique" and brought an "unconstitutional" circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise.

"To stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the misgovernance of the MCD, they have taken the path of dictatorship. In MCD every councillor has the right to ask questions to the authorities and this is their democratic right. The BJP-ruled MCD saw their corruption getting exposed and are trying to stop the voice of the elected representatives of the MCD," he said. "The Aam Aadmi Party believes this circular is against democracy and it is a joke with the citizens of Delhi. We also believe that this is unconstitutional. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the circular should be immediately rolled back," Pathak said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has alleged that Pathak's statement on councilors' prerogative to ask questions is based on his "half knowledge" of facts. "No ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the MCDs House meetings. They can freely ask questions. All Councilors are members of one or more House Committees and under new business rules at personal level councilors can ask questions pertaining to their own committee," Kapoor said..