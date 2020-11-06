Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDMC brought circular by which mayor will decide which questions councillors can raise: AAP

Delhi BJP refuted the claim and said no ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the municipal corporation's House meetings Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP was scared about their corruption getting exposed and therefore, to silence the opposition they have used this "fascist technique" and brought an "unconstitutional" circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise. "To stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the misgovernance of the MCD, they have taken the path of dictatorship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:19 IST
NDMC brought circular by which mayor will decide which questions councillors can raise: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled North municipal corporation has brought an unconstitutional circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise and demanded its immediate rollback. Delhi BJP refuted the claim and said no ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the municipal corporation's House meetings Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP was scared about their corruption getting exposed and therefore, to silence the opposition they have used this "fascist technique" and brought an "unconstitutional" circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise.

"To stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the misgovernance of the MCD, they have taken the path of dictatorship. In MCD every councillor has the right to ask questions to the authorities and this is their democratic right. The BJP-ruled MCD saw their corruption getting exposed and are trying to stop the voice of the elected representatives of the MCD," he said. "The Aam Aadmi Party believes this circular is against democracy and it is a joke with the citizens of Delhi. We also believe that this is unconstitutional. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the circular should be immediately rolled back," Pathak said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has alleged that Pathak's statement on councilors' prerogative to ask questions is based on his "half knowledge" of facts. "No ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the MCDs House meetings. They can freely ask questions. All Councilors are members of one or more House Committees and under new business rules at personal level councilors can ask questions pertaining to their own committee," Kapoor said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

The dollar slipped and global stock markets surged on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden drew closer to victory in the tight U.S. elections, while the Bank of England became the latest central bank to say it will boost stimulus, a move that fav...

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020