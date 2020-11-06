NDMC brought circular by which mayor will decide which questions councillors can raise: AAP
Delhi BJP refuted the claim and said no ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the municipal corporation's House meetings Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP was scared about their corruption getting exposed and therefore, to silence the opposition they have used this "fascist technique" and brought an "unconstitutional" circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise. "To stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the misgovernance of the MCD, they have taken the path of dictatorship.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:19 IST
The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled North municipal corporation has brought an unconstitutional circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise and demanded its immediate rollback. Delhi BJP refuted the claim and said no ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the municipal corporation's House meetings Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP was scared about their corruption getting exposed and therefore, to silence the opposition they have used this "fascist technique" and brought an "unconstitutional" circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise.
"To stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the misgovernance of the MCD, they have taken the path of dictatorship. In MCD every councillor has the right to ask questions to the authorities and this is their democratic right. The BJP-ruled MCD saw their corruption getting exposed and are trying to stop the voice of the elected representatives of the MCD," he said. "The Aam Aadmi Party believes this circular is against democracy and it is a joke with the citizens of Delhi. We also believe that this is unconstitutional. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the circular should be immediately rolled back," Pathak said.
Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has alleged that Pathak's statement on councilors' prerogative to ask questions is based on his "half knowledge" of facts. "No ban has been imposed on councilors' right to ask questions of public interest in the MCDs House meetings. They can freely ask questions. All Councilors are members of one or more House Committees and under new business rules at personal level councilors can ask questions pertaining to their own committee," Kapoor said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Praveen Shankar Kapoor
- Pathak
- Kapoor
- BJP
- Durgesh Pathak
- Committees
ALSO READ
Never understood why we copied for years when our stories were fantastic: Ratna Pathak Shah
Arjun Kapoor's food venture empowers 1000 people across the country to become entrepreneurs
Happy bday Malla: Kareena Kapoor's wish for BFF Malaika
'My love and me at the Acropolis': Kareena Kapoor reminisces about 2008 trip with Saif Ali Khan
Read history before opening your mouth: Scindia slams Congress' Praveen Pathak