Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP celebrates three years of 'Pada Yatra' by Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh ruling YSR Congress Party on Friday celebrated the third anniversary of the "Pada Yatra" conducted by party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:33 IST
YSRCP celebrates three years of 'Pada Yatra' by Jagan Mohan Reddy
A visual from YSRCP celebrations at party office in Amaravati. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh ruling YSR Congress Party on Friday celebrated the third anniversary of the "Pada Yatra" conducted by party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the occasion, the party launched a 10-day public awareness program called 'Prajallo Naadu - Prajala Kosam Nedu', which means "among the public then - for the public now".

The celebrations held at the party central office at Tadepalli, Amaravati was attended by party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Kurasala Kannababu, P Anil Kumar, Ch Venugopala Krishna, other leaders and party cadre. While addressing the occasion, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana recalled the difficulties faced by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 'Pada Yatra' and said he single-handedly brought the party to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Satyanarayana said Reddy had interacted with all cross-sections of the society during his Pada Yatra, and is fulfilling all the promises made during the Pada Yatra. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said the 3,648-km-long 'Pada Yatra' made history and added that many obstacles were faced by Jagan Mogan during the same. "Even a murder attempt was made," he said.

"Jagan had devised the party manifesto based on his interactions with the public during that yatra and kept it as paramount to fulfill the promises made in that manifesto. Now Jagan is fulfilling not merely those promises but beyond them too," he added. Jagan Mohan Reddy had started a Pada Yatra (foot march) called 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' on November 6, 2017, from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. He had walked 3,648 kms covering all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh interacting with the people.

He had walked through 2,516 villages and 62 towns and cities spread in 134 assembly constituencies. He had held 124 public meetings and 55 interactive meetings. The yatra had continued for 14 months and was culminated on January 9, 2019, at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation begins as Indonesia's most active volcano rumbles

Indonesian authorities began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcanos fertile slopes on Friday following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakartas Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Ha...

Orissa HC asks govt to give litigation-free land to families affected for Puri heritage corridor project

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to provide litigation-free land to families whose properties were acquired for the upcoming Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project in Puri. Disposing of a petition filed by seven d...

German foreign minister says U.S. is more than a one-man show

The United States is more than a one man show and good losers are more important for the working of democracy than great winners, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday in an interview with the Funke media group.The USA is more t...

Indian Overseas Bank reports net profit of Rs 148 cr in Q2 as bad assets decline

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal as bad loans and provisions declined. The Chennai-headquartered lender had registered a net loss of Rs 2,254 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020