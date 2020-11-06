Maha: Mungantiwar appointed as chairperson of PAC

The Maharashtra government onFriday appointed BJP leader and former finance minister SudhirMungantiwar as chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee(PAC)

The PAC scrutinizes various government schemes andprojects and presents its report to the Legislative Assembly

The state BJP tweeted about Mungantiwar's appointmentand said his administrative experience will be helpful inunearthing `misdeeds' of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congressgovernment.