Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon's biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. The State Department also imposed a ban on Bassil's travel to the United States. A senior U.S. official said the sanctions announcement was "not intended to impact a government formation process" in Lebanon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:53 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon's biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), founded by Aoun, and has served as minister of telecoms, of energy and water and of foreign affairs.

Bassil, who has been the target of protests that erupted last year against a political class accused of pillaging the state, said in a Twitter post that sanctions did not scare him and that he had not been "tempted" by promises. The sanctions could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who is trying to navigate Lebanon's sectarian politics to assemble a cabinet to tackle a financial meltdown, Lebanon's worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

A source familiar with the process said the move was likely to harden the FPM's stance in negotiations on a new government needed to enact reforms demanded by foreign donors to tackle endemic corruption, waste and mismanagement to unlock aid. In recent months, the United States has also placed sanctions on several officials linked to Hezbollah, the armed Iran-backed Shi'ite movement that has become Lebanon's most powerful political force, and which Washington considers a terrorist group.

The FPM has a political alliance with Hezbollah and Bassil has defended the group as vital to the defence of Lebanon. The Treasury Department said Bassil was at the "forefront of corruption in Lebanon" where successive governments have failed to reduce mounting sovereign debt or address failing infrastructure and the loss-making power sector that cost state coffers billions of dollars while power cuts persisted.

"Through his corrupt activities, Bassil has also undermined good governance and contributed to the prevailing system of corruption and political patronage that plagues Lebanon, which has aided and abetted Hizballah's (Hezbollah) destabilizing activities," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. A senior U.S. official said Bassil's support for Hezbollah was "every bit of the motivation" for targeting him for sanctions.

Bassil was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption around the world. It calls for a freeze on any U.S. assets and prohibits Americans from doing business with him. The State Department also imposed a ban on Bassil's travel to the United States.

A senior U.S. official said the sanctions announcement was "not intended to impact a government formation process" in Lebanon. The official also denied any connection between the announcement and this week's U.S. elections, saying such sanctions packages take months to prepare.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC imposes penalty of Rs 50k on PWD for violation of pollution control norms: Mayor

A hefty penalty of Rs 50,000 was on Friday imposed on the citys Public Works Department for violation of pollution control norms during the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. The mayor said the ...

Adityanath asks officials to make 'Deepotsav' preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Friday to make all preparations for a grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya in strict compliance with the coronavirus guidelines, an official said. At a review of the preparations u...

TIMELINE-Which states could tip U.S. election and when will they report results?

Democratic candidate Joe Bidens margins over Republican President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia grew on Friday, as the vote counts in five battleground states trickled in.To capture the White House, a candidate must amass at leas...

Soumitra still critical but stable

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, under treatment at a private hospital here since October 6, continued to be critical but stable on Friday, one of the doctors attending on him said. Chatterjee continued to be on ventilation and was yet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020