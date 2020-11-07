Gupkar Alliance wants to disturb peace in J-K: BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed by mainstream political parties in the union territory was "hell bent" on disturbing the peace and development process in the region. Addressing meetings at the party headquarters here, Chugh discussed organizational matters and recent political developments in Jammu and Kashmir with senior leaders. "Gupkar Gang is hell bent to disturb the ongoing peace and development process in the region. BJP will completely expose Gupkar gang," he said. Chung said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "meritoriously" framed guidelines to bring modernity and development in the region which was not taken very well by these parties who he said were "political opportunists". "Be ready to expose them and thwart their every evil design," he said.

Chugh further said the National Conference, PDP and Congress have been "completely exposed" in the recent turn of events and their "anti-social" and "anti-national" agenda is not accepted by the masses. He also discussed the strategy for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC), Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections with the leaders and asked them to fully dedicate themselves to working for the polls. The president of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina assured Chugh that BJP will prove its strength in the DDC, ULB and Panchayat elections. He alleged that leaders of the "Gupkar Gang" have lost their ground and had not done anything for the welfare of the people in the past years. Raina expressed confidence that people will vote for the BJP and fail the "dividing politics of Gupkar Gang".