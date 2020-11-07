Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gupkar Alliance wants to disturb peace in J-K: BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed by mainstream political parties in the union territory was "hell bent" on disturbing the peace and development process in the region. "Gupkar Gang is hell bent to disturb the ongoing peace and development process in the region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 00:35 IST
Gupkar Alliance wants to disturb peace in J-K: BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed by mainstream political parties in the union territory was "hell bent" on disturbing the peace and development process in the region. Addressing meetings at the party headquarters here, Chugh discussed organizational matters and recent political developments in Jammu and Kashmir with senior leaders.  "Gupkar Gang is hell bent to disturb the ongoing peace and development process in the region. BJP will completely expose Gupkar gang," he said.  Chung said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "meritoriously" framed guidelines to bring modernity and development in the region which was not taken very well by these parties who he said were "political opportunists". "Be ready to expose them and thwart their every evil design," he said.

Chugh further said the National Conference, PDP and Congress have been "completely exposed" in the recent turn of events and their "anti-social" and "anti-national" agenda is not accepted by the masses. He also discussed the strategy for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC), Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections with the leaders and asked them to fully dedicate themselves to working for the polls. The president of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina assured Chugh that BJP will prove its strength in the DDC, ULB and Panchayat elections.  He alleged that leaders of the "Gupkar Gang" have lost their ground and had not done anything for the welfare of the people in the past years.  Raina expressed confidence that people will vote for the BJP and fail the "dividing politics of Gupkar Gang".

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against being held without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group said.Israels Shin Bet intern...

Shah slams TMC over appeasement politics, seeks white paper on political killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the TMC government on Friday over alleged minority appeasement and deteriorating law and order, demanded a white paper on political killings and urged voters to give the BJP a chance to run West Beng...

WRAPUP 11-Biden on verge of winning U.S. presidency, leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Democrat Joe Biden stood on the verge of winning the U.S. presidency on Friday, as he expanded his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia three days after polls closed. Biden has a 25...

Libertarian spoiler in U.S. presidential election? Not a chance, experts say

The thin margins that separated U.S. President Donald Trump from Joe Biden in several swing states raised the question Was the Republican incumbent hurt by the third-party run of Libertarian candidate Jo JorgensenAt midday Friday, the vote ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020