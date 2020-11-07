Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

Baduria MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joined the ruling party in West Bengal at its headquarters in the presence of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee. "I have realised that Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is the only hope in the fight against the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:54 IST
Bengal Congress MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joins TMC

A Congress legislator along with his supporters joined the Trinamool Congress here on Saturday. Baduria MLA Qazi Abdur Rahim joined the ruling party in West Bengal at its headquarters in the presence of senior ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee.

"I have realised that Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is the only hope in the fight against the BJP. So, I am joining the TMC to strengthen her hand," Rahim said. Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said the induction of opposition Congress and CPI(M) MLAs into the TMC reflects the ruling party's intention to "weaken secular forces" in the state.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2016 assembly elections but 18 of its MLAs have switched over to the ruling TMC since then. However, barring former Sabang legislator Manas Bhunia, who later became a Rajya Sabha MP, none of the Congress turncoats have resigned from their MLA posts.

Besides Rahim, former BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Moumita Basu Chakraborty and some retired bureaucrats also joined the TMC..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia introduces night curfew to curb COVID-19

Authorities in Georgia said on Saturday the South Caucasus country would impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in its largest cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, the measu...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020