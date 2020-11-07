Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two brothers fighting it out in Jokihat; the one on RJD ticket booked for violating MCC

In a by-election held two years ago following the death of Taslimuddin who was the sitting RJD MP from Araria, Alam vacated his seat and quit the JD(U), returning to Lalu Prasads party and retaining the Lok Sabha constituency on its ticket. His younger brother Shahnawaz Alam wrested Jokihat from the JD(U), contesting on an RJD ticket, in the ensuing by- election held a few months later.

PTI | Araria | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:17 IST
Two brothers fighting it out in Jokihat; the one on RJD ticket booked for violating MCC

The RJD candidate from Jokihat assembly segment Sarfaraz Alam, who seeks to wrest the seat from his own brother now contesting on an AIMIM ticket, has ended up being booked for violating model code of conduct, a senior official said on Saturday. Instructions were issued to lodge an FIR against Alam after he was spotted at a polling station wearing a badge denoting lantern the RJDs poll symbol, said District Magistrate Prashant Kumar.

However, Alam claimed it was an "oversight" and that he would "fully cooperate with any legal proceedings" that may arise out of the incident. Alam is the son of late Mohd Taslimuddin, a former Union minister and a controversial figure who enjoyed tremendous following in the Kosi Seemanchal region of Bihar, which had earned him the epithet "Seemanchal Gandhi" .

He had represented Jokihat, a seat formerly represented by his father, four times, twice on the RJDs ticket and as many times for the JD(U). In a by-election held two years ago following the death of Taslimuddin who was the sitting RJD MP from Araria, Alam vacated his seat and quit the JD(U), returning to Lalu Prasads party and retaining the Lok Sabha constituency on its ticket.

His younger brother Shahnawaz Alam wrested Jokihat from the JD(U), contesting on an RJD ticket, in the ensuing by- election held a few months later. Alam lost Araria to BJPs Pradeep Singh in the general elections last year but the RJD retained its trust in him and named him as its candidate for the assembly elections.

The younger brother, who was the sitting MLA, revolted and joined AIMIM headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, seen by the RJD as an irritant because of his potential to cut into Muslim votes. Owaisis party fielded him from the seat on its ticket.

Nonetheless, the electorate in Jokihat feel that blood would prove to be thicker than water and votes will be transferred in favour of whoever, among the two brothers, stood a better chance of winning since victory of the BJP is dreaded the most by people of the Muslim-dominated constituency. Altogether nine candidates are in the fray from Jokihat where votes are being cast in the third and final phase of assembly elections.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia introduces night curfew to curb COVID-19

Authorities in Georgia said on Saturday the South Caucasus country would impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in its largest cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, the measu...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020