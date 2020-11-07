Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's imminent loss definite blow to right-wing forces: CPI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the cusp of being declared as the winner of the November 3 elections, as the 77-year-old former US vice president was leading in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia where counting of votes is continuing. "The results of the US elections against Trump, though officially yet to be announced, is a definite blow to the right-wing forces and their policies," CPI general secretary D Raja said during the celebration of the 103rd anniversary of the October Revolution at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:00 IST
Trump's imminent loss definite blow to right-wing forces: CPI

The CPI said on Saturday that the imminent defeat of President Donald Trump in the US election was a "definite blow" to the right-wing forces and their policies, adding that this would be replicated in the Bihar assembly polls. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the cusp of being declared as the winner of the November 3 elections, as the 77-year-old former US vice president was leading in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia where counting of votes is continuing.

"The results of the US elections against Trump, though officially yet to be announced, is a definite blow to the right-wing forces and their policies," CPI general secretary D Raja said during the celebration of the 103rd anniversary of the October Revolution at the party headquarters in New Delhi. "The October Revolution gave birth to a working class-led state. Today, it assumes special significance in the background of the rejection of the Donald Trump and his rightist policies by the American people," he said.

Paying tributes to Vladimir Lenin, Raja said his teachings and tactics of uniting the working class with the peasantry in the fight against the right reactionary forces were relevant even now. "In India, too, the working class and the farmers are hand in hand in the joint struggle against the anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmer policies of the Modi government," the CPI leader said.

"We extend our full support to the November 26 general strike and workers-farmers agitation. The Bihar assembly election verdict will also be a blow to the right-wing communal forces in India," he added. PTI ASG HMB.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020