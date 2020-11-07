72.09 pc polling in two election booths of Pungro-Kiphire seat

Fresh voting in two polling stations under Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency of Nagaland was conducted peacefully on Saturday with 72.09 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise, an official said. Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that peaceful polling was held in 8-Kipongya Ward A Kiphire Town and 11-Singrep village polling stations of the Assembly segment from 6 am under tight security deployment to thwart any untoward incident strict and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The Election Commission of India had announced fresh polling in the two polling stations declaring the votes polled on November 3 as void following disturbance of peaceful atmosphere on the poll day. In the repoll 74.71 per cent out of the 779 voters cast vote in Kipongya Ward A Kiphire Town while 69.48 per cent of the 947 electorates exercised their franchise in Singrep, the CEO said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10 from 8 am onwards, said Sinha..